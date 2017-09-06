Press Release: Democrats attacking Secretary of State for performing regular voter list maintenance

Democrats attacking Secretary of State for performing regular voter list maintenance

This week, after regularly scheduled voter list maintenance marked a number of people as “inactive,” because they had not voted in several election cycles, an unsuccessful Democrat State Senate Candidate accused Secretary of State Shantel Krebs of selectively purging Democrats, despite there not being any evidence to back up his libelous charge.

Liberal Democrat Cory Heidelberger who was defeated for the State Senate in 2016 by Republican Al Novstrup noticed that Democrats have lost over 2% of voters and falsely intimated that one reason might be because Krebs may have had something to do with it, because she was “a Republican running for Congress,” and “it wouldn’t be hard to sort that list by party and start with the Democrats first.” In turn, this false statement was picked up by the “Raw Story” web site, and the false story was amplified to a national level.

“Liberal groups and out of state special interests are flat out lying and should be embarrassed by their patently false attacks on our Secretary of State, Shantel Krebs. The List Maintenance process is a federal law that requires states to keep their voter registration lists up to date. South Dakota’s 66 County Auditors perform the list maintenance process, not the Secretary of State. There are required mailings the county auditor must send to a voter prior to being moved to the inactive file and again prior to being purged from the voter file.

“As chairman of the South Dakota GOP, I would applaud Shantel, and point out that the Secretary of State carries out her duties for the people of South Dakota with integrity and does not qualify her actions on the basis of party.”

“If South Dakota’s Democrats are losing membership, they have no one to blame but themselves,” Lederman said. And I suggest the wannabe Democrat politicians and liberal special interest groups find somewhere else to push their lies and smears.”

(Editor's note… this fake news story is also out there: South Dakota Republican Rigs Upcoming Election For Herself By Personally Purging Democratic Voters)

