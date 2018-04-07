Press Release: Fake DC Polling Hits South Dakota Governor’s Race

Fake DC Polling Hits South Dakota Governor’s Race
PIERRE, SD: A fake poll pushed by a business partner of Noem for Governor campaign manager Justin Brasell has South Dakotans shaking their heads this week.
“We know that today’s fake poll is nothing more than a press release issued by a business partner of the congresswoman’s campaign manager Justin Brasell, so we can’t help but laugh and keep doing what we’re doing,” said Jackley for Governor campaign manager Jason Glodt.
Brasell, a DC operative who tried to disguise the poll as legitimate, has a history of using fake polling as a tactic to change public opinion. His relationship with Kyle Robertson, whose firm announced the poll results, goes back at least 15 years. In 2015, Brasell released the same type of poll from his firm touting a candidate whose campaign was being managed by none other than Kyle Robertson.
The fake poll conducted by Brasell showed Robertson’s candidate winning by a large margin, but he ended up placing a distant third place in that election.
Now the roles have reversed. Brasell is the campaign manager and Robertson is releasing fake polls for Brasell’s candidate in an attempt to deceive South Dakotans.
“Congresswoman Noem is a little late with her April Fools joke,” Glodt said.
#triggered
Time for Cryin’ Jackley to prove he can win! Where’s your Polling?! Big Time WIN coming AGAIN for Noem!!! #MAGA
Noem and Brasell keep making one boneheaded move after another. If this is how Noem runs a campaign, I don’t want her anywhere near the Governor’s Mansion.
So boneheaded Jackley tripped over himself to put out a release that doesn’t actually refute the numbers
1) Jackley would be stupid to release numbers on a Friday.
2) Jackley would be stupid to let Kristi’s flailing campaign dictate his strategy. Marty will release his numbers when the bump would do him the most good. (See, this is why Kristi is failing; she’s flailing.)
It’s hard not to love Jason Glodt. He is the real deal! He wins the right way!
Signed, Mrs. Glodt.
“Hey Marty, it’s Jason. Sorry to call so late but I just got the best idea for an ad, but it all hinges on one important thing – do you still have those short-shorts?!”
Dude, Brasell, you’re pulling down how much a month? Earn your pay. Get to work.
Forget the short shorts. As long as Marty runs mediocre testimonial ads that nobody sees staring people nobody knows, all he needs to do is have some b-roll of fake fence fixin’! PS: Keep talking with your hands, Marty! Great ground game!
Don’t forget about the time Marty incorrectly bridled a horse in an ad and hilariously got called out.
How many fences did he fix sitting in a law office all day?
Calling the poll fake out of hand? One wonders if they actually looked at the crosstabs or are running scared.
Dude, Brasell, you’re too funny! Glodt recognized your stunt for what it was. You failed.
Dang- Team Noem is shady. First they buy fake votes to win online polls and now they are releasing fake polls. Unfortunately, a lot of people fall for their deception.
Kristi will do whatever it takes to win this race. She’s all in.
Shady! Exactly. This is how they roll.
She’s all in.
Team Noem must be in panic mode. They thought it would be an easy ride to coronation. So Wrong! All that DC money and time there.
It seriously took Team Marty 5 hours to respond? This info is easily googlable. What kind of rinkydink operation is he running?
Wow. Kristi pays you to run her campaign? What the hell is she thinking?
Ok bullshit aside, show us some proof. Neither of these candidates care about arbitrary polls and no, the Noem campaign didn’t buy fake votes for polls that don’t matter. Even if for once this crooked Jackley campaign could prove their claims it still wouldn’t matter. Which hand does Glodt stroke his ego with when his hands are full holding Jackley’s short shorts and that stupid ‘clean campaign pledge’ he relentlessly dishonors. They must be scared, this is exactly the time of year the losing side starts to go negative. Jackley is basically that picture of a dog in a burning building saying “this is fine” at this point.
You do realize team Noem pulled a stupid stunt today and got called out on it, don’t you?
To be fair, Glodt does call the poll fake with no evidence. The pollster says he makes the questions and crosstabs available upon request. I wonder if Marty’s team actually looked at them, but I doubt it.
The dots are there for anyone honest enough with themselves to connect them.
Ah yes, the gold standard for evidence: “anyone honest enough with themselves”
Hold the phone. Did team Noem just get completely busted for pushing a BS poll? I had to read the release again. The business partner of Norms campaign manager is trying to claim to be an independent pollster???? Lololololomg. That is a first.
Noem should report this as an in-kind contribution.
She’s all in.
I would like to see the cross tabs. I suspect the race is much closer than this – probably pretty tight. However, the press release did indicate the actual poll was conducted by Advantage Inc which does appear to be a company that has been around for a while….
I would also like to start seeing polls by some of the more prominent pollsters.
Wait. I bet one of Jason Glodts business partners is going to become a pollster overnight and release a poll with Marty up 80-6. Just as credible.
Marty leads by 90 points among voters wearing short shorts
Notice they’re not refuting the numbers. If they had internsls showing them winning or close they would say so, but they don’t
Dude, that’s funny. All Jackley has to do is sit back and let Team Noem/Brasell self destruct.
Brassel-Noem buy fake polls and European facebook voters.
Keep up the super effort. Wow.
Jackley is colluding with the big short-short companies