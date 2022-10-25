Press Release – Hughes Co State’s Atty finds no violations on plane use; LaMie releases findings on Government Accountability Board complaints

From my mailbox, an important finding as we wind down to the final days of the campaign.. The Hughes Co State’s Atty has found no violations on South Dakota law on State plane use…

LaMie releases findings on Government Accountability Board complaints

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie announced today the end of the Division of Criminal Investigation’s inquiry into complaints that Gov. Kristi Noem had misused the state airplane and that the plane’s flight records had been tampered with.

LaMie and the DCI concluded that there were no facts to support a criminal prosecution under current law for the use of the airplane and that the allegation regarding flight records was frivolous.

“I want to thank the DCI for conducting a thorough and professional investigation,” said LaMie. “There is no basis to pursue these matters further.”

The original complaints were filed with the Government Accountability Board. The board referred them to Attorney General Mark Vargo on Sept. 9, 2022, asking that the DCI investigate. Vargo recused himself and the Attorney General’s Office and asked LaMie to oversee the inquiry and make any charging decisions.

LaMie on Monday informed the Government Accountability Board that she had concluded her inquiry and referred the matter back to the board.

LaMie said she would have no additional comment and referred any additional questions to the Government Accountability Board or the Attorney General’s Office.