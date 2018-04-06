Press Release: Kristi Noem Leads by 11 in South Dakota Governor Race

I just received this press release in my in-box. Interesting. I’m not familiar with the polling firm, but we can add them to the list of political prognosticators. – PP

For Immediate Release: April 6, 2018

Kristi Noem Leads by 11 in South Dakota Governor Race

Washington, D.C. – Hamlin County native Kristi Noem has opened up an 11-point lead in the Republican Primary for Governor over Attorney General Marty Jackley. Noem leads with 44% compared to Jackley’s 33% as both candidates appear to be well liked by South Dakota Republican primary voters. With early voting beginning in just two weeks it appears Noem has a significant advantage headed into the June 5th GOP Primary.

“Kristi Noem appears to be doing a great job of communicating her message to South Dakotans,” said Kyle Robertson, President of Rockbridge Strategy. “Marty Jackley’s only path to turning the race around before June 5th may be through a negative ad campaign, but even that is a risky strategy as one would assume his image would take a hit.”

While Noem leads 44% – 33%, there are 23% of voters who remain undecided. Among undecided voters, 68% have a favorable view of President Donald Trump. That bodes well for Kristi Noem, as she is doing particularly well among pro-Trump voters, earning 51% to Jackley’s 27%, a 24-point advantage. Both candidates should be pleased with their images at this point in the race. Noem has a 68% favorable and 18% unfavorable rating while Jackley trails with a 59% favorable and 19% unfavorable.

“Noem’s lead may force Jackley into a decision on whether or not to go negative on the airwaves down the final stretch,” added Robertson. “Jackley’s team will have a tough decision to make.”

The poll was conducted using IVR technology by Advantage, Inc. on Wednesday, April 4th and included a sample size of 500 likely GOP Primary voters with a 2.9% margin of error at a 95% confidence interval. Advantage, Inc. is a widely respected voter contact firm with decades of experience in polling from local to national campaigns. The survey’s questionnaire and crosstabs are available to the media upon request.

