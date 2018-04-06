Press Release: Kristi Noem Leads by 11 in South Dakota Governor Race

I just received this press release in my in-box. Interesting. I’m not familiar with the polling firm, but we can add them to the list of political prognosticators. – PP
For Immediate Release: April 6, 2018
Kristi Noem Leads by 11 in South Dakota Governor Race
Washington, D.C. – Hamlin County native Kristi Noem has opened up an 11-point lead in the Republican Primary for Governor over Attorney General Marty Jackley. Noem leads with 44% compared to Jackley’s 33% as both candidates appear to be well liked by South Dakota Republican primary voters. With early voting beginning in just two weeks it appears Noem has a significant advantage headed into the June 5th GOP Primary.
“Kristi Noem appears to be doing a great job of communicating her message to South Dakotans,” said Kyle Robertson, President of Rockbridge Strategy. “Marty Jackley’s only path to turning the race around before June 5th may be through a negative ad campaign, but even that is a risky strategy as one would assume his image would take a hit.”
While Noem leads 44% – 33%, there are 23% of voters who remain undecided. Among undecided voters, 68% have a favorable view of President Donald Trump. That bodes well for Kristi Noem, as she is doing particularly well among pro-Trump voters, earning 51% to Jackley’s 27%, a 24-point advantage. Both candidates should be pleased with their images at this point in the race. Noem has a 68% favorable and 18% unfavorable rating while Jackley trails with a 59% favorable and 19% unfavorable.
“Noem’s lead may force Jackley into a decision on whether or not to go negative on the airwaves down the final stretch,” added Robertson. “Jackley’s team will have a tough decision to make.”
The poll was conducted using IVR technology by Advantage, Inc. on Wednesday, April 4th and included a sample size of 500 likely GOP Primary voters with a 2.9% margin of error at a 95% confidence interval. Advantage, Inc. is a widely respected voter contact firm with decades of experience in polling from local to national campaigns. The survey’s questionnaire and crosstabs are available to the media upon request.
Looks like someone paid for a fake poll. Google Kyle Robertson or Rockridge Strategy. Doesn’t look legit at all.
He’s worked on Pense’s campaign in the House, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, and the NRCC just to name a few of the more familiar. It seems like this might be legit and not that far out of the realm of possibilities.
Kristi has to have close to 100% name recognition, she’s frequently seen with Trump at press events, Ag background, and more…
Jackley is a relative unknown who’s touted some endorsements… but who is he really? His stances aren’t known like Kristi’s.
I still plan on voting for Sutton, but this isn’t surprising. It’ll be Sutton vs Noem- and that race will be close as well.
Glad to see this. Noem is far more qualified and personable than Jackley. She’ll be a phenomenal governor.
Who paid for the poll? I highly doubt Rockbridge is just doing pro-bono polling of Governors races just for kicks
Kristi Noem’s Campaign events look like Hillary Clinton rallies. No one is there.
This poll is essentially an ad paid for by the Noem camp, since they feel all momentum shifting away from them. Sad!
Among the activists she is hurting. Among actual primary voters who dont go to rallies ie the Mike Rounds voters she seems to be doing ok.
Marty needs to show more fight than she is
#fakepoll
It’s hard to believe.
If it was the truth Noem would release her internals and if jackley had a lead he would also.
This is a close race that will be margin of error until they are both on TV for a while.
Jackley should release his own poll to show the numbers. These 3rd party polls are not building confidence.