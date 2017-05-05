Press Release: Minnehaha County States Attorney Aaron McGowan Honored and States Attorney Officers Elected

Minnehaha County States Attorney Aaron McGowan Honored

and States Attorney Officers Elected



PIERRE, S.D. The South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association honors Minnehaha County States Attorney Aaron McGowan as Prosecutor of the Year.

The Prosecutor of the Year award, established in 2002, is given annually to an outstanding South Dakota prosecutor. McGowan received his award at the Annual Meeting of the Association held in Deadwood on May 4-5, 2017.

“Aaron has proven himself as a dedicated prosecutor and public servant for Minnehaha County providing a strong voice for victims of crime,” said Jackley. “I want to congratulate Eric Bogue as incoming President, John Fitzgerald as incoming Vice President, and the executive board members for their leadership and commitment to public safety. Also want to recognize outgoing president, Union County States Attorney Jerry Miller for his dedicated leadership of our States Attorneys.”

Corson County States Attorney Eric Bogue was elected President of the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association and Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald was elected as Vice-President. Other board members include: Alexis Tracy (Clay County), Rhett Bye (Minnehaha County), Patrick McCann (Codington County), Shane Penfield (Perkins County), Christopher White (Brown County), Alvin Pahlke (Tripp County), Laura Roetzel (Pennington County.)

(States Attorney Board Members and Directors)

-30-

Facebook Twitter