Press Release: Minnehaha County States Attorney Aaron McGowan Honored and States Attorney Officers Elected

Minnehaha County States Attorney Aaron McGowan Honored
and States Attorney Officers Elected
PIERRE, S.D. The South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association honors Minnehaha County States Attorney Aaron McGowan as Prosecutor of the Year.
The Prosecutor of the Year award, established in 2002, is given annually to an outstanding South Dakota prosecutor. McGowan received his award at the Annual Meeting of the Association held in Deadwood on May 4-5, 2017.
“Aaron has proven himself as a dedicated prosecutor and public servant for Minnehaha County providing a strong voice for victims of crime,” said Jackley. “I want to congratulate Eric Bogue as incoming President, John Fitzgerald as incoming Vice President, and the executive board members for their leadership and commitment to public safety. Also want to recognize outgoing president, Union County States Attorney Jerry Miller for his dedicated leadership of our States Attorneys.”
Corson County States Attorney Eric Bogue was elected President of the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association and Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald was elected as Vice-President. Other board members include: Alexis Tracy (Clay County), Rhett Bye (Minnehaha County), Patrick McCann (Codington County), Shane Penfield (Perkins County), Christopher White (Brown County), Alvin Pahlke (Tripp County), Laura Roetzel (Pennington County.)
(States Attorney Board Members and Directors)
Congratulations to McGowan, Bogue and Fitzgerald. Great prosecuting attorneys.
Aaron McGowan for South Dakota Attorney General
Fitzgerald. No one has the experience like Fitz has.
Why is Jackley and you pushing Democrat Aaron McGowan? Let’s not forget he’s the one that dropped the charges on fellow Democrat Renaldo Nesiba and refused to do anything about the Muslim terrorist threats as well as the criminal acts of our SF Fire Chief.
So why are you pushing this guy like he is something Republicans should support? Is he changing parties with Huether and running as a Republican now?