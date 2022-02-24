Press Release: Monae Johnson Announces Bid to Become South Dakota’s Next Secretary of State.

From my mailbox –

Monae Johnson Announces Bid to Become South Dakota’s Next Secretary of State.

PIERRE, SD FEB. 24, 2022 – Monae Johnson has earned an impeccable reputation for hard work and integrity while serving under the current Secretary of State, along with two former Secretaries of State. Johnson, having worked with three Governors and three Attorneys General, has also earned the respect of her peers. With over eight years of experience working in every division of the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office, she is fully prepared to take on any challenge.

Focused on election integrity and voter confidence, Johnson is officially kicking off her campaign today, by releasing the following statement.

“We live in a time where trust and confidence are paramount in our institutions. I have listened to voters across South Dakota and I agree that we can work harder and do better. The act of voting is the sacred cornerstone of our free society and we must work together to protect it.

“Today, I am announcing my candidacy for Secretary of State in the great state of South Dakota. As South Dakota’s next Secretary of State, I will work hard to safeguard that which is sacred. The good, hard working people of South Dakota deserve full transparency, election integrity and peace of mind.”

###