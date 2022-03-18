Press Release – New Survey: Sioux Falls Residents Raise Alarm on Mega-Slaughterhouse

From my mailbox:

New Survey: Sioux Falls Residents Raise Alarm on Mega-Slaughterhouse

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota – Citizens for a Sustainable Sioux Falls (CSSF), a community network dedicated to preserving the spirit of Sioux Falls and the beauty of its natural resources, today released the results of a new poll capturing local views on plans for a major new hog processing plant just off Interstate 229. The survey, conducted by Public Opinion Strategies in February, found that three-quarters of registered voters in Sioux Falls want to hit the brakes on a proposal by Nebraska-based Wholestone Farms to open a 170-acre complex to process six million hogs annually within city limits.

“Sioux Falls continues to grow as the economic and cultural hub for our region, but residents don’t want to jeopardize that bright future with short-range thinking,” said CSSF executive director and Sioux Falls native Robert Peterson. “The vast majority of local voters shared serious concerns about the impact of a massive new slaughterhouse inside our city on odor, traffic, water quality, housing, and other issues. They want city leaders to protect our quality of life and our future ability to attract high-skilled, high-wage jobs.”

Before being presented with any arguments, the survey of 300 registered voters found that 81% of residents felt the proposed slaughterhouse would negatively impact odors in Sioux Falls, while 67% of residents felt it would negatively impact the availability of housing. Majorities also agreed it would negatively impact water quality, traffic and congestion, and property values. A full 75% agreed with the statement that, “City leaders should halt the project until more study is done on the impact to property values, traffic, and living conditions.” Even more, 78%, would support requiring any new slaughterhouse to be located outside of city limits.

“Given the city’s long-time efforts to combat contamination in the Big Sioux River and foul odors in our neighborhoods, it’s clear why residents want to keep up to six million hog carcasses away from our homes, businesses, and schools,” added Peterson. “Sioux Falls is our home and an increasingly attractive location for many new families and professionals. We can keep it that way by placing a moratorium on this project while more study is done, citizens’ concerns are heard, and better locations are considered.”

Additional results are available in a memo from Public Opinion Strategies linked here.

ABOUT US: Citizens for a Sustainable Sioux Falls highlights the voices of community leaders, employers, and local residents who share a passion for ensuring that Sioux Falls remains the best little city in America to live, work, open a business, or raise a family. Our work aims to ensure Sioux Falls continues to grow as a thriving center of commerce, culture, and technology by preserving the spirit of our community and the beauty of its natural resources. Learn more at CitizensForASustainableSiouxFalls.com.