Press Release: Rounds Secures Five Key Committee Assignments for 115th Congress

Rounds Secures Five Key Committee Assignments for 115th Congress

Adds additional committee assignment: The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today announced that he will maintain his membership on four key committee assignments in the 115th Congress: Armed Services; Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; Environment and Public Works (EPW); and Veterans’ Affairs. Additionally, he will serve on the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, which has jurisdiction over the Small Business Administration and researching and investigating all problems relating to small business enterprises.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to continue serving South Dakotans on these committees, each of which focuses on issues that are important to our state.”

“As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, we will continue to seek policies that protect Ellsworth and support all our troops and their families who protect us. The defense of our nation is the primary responsibility of the federal government, and we must make certain our troops have the tools they need to remain successful.”

“South Dakotans have a proud tradition of serving our nation, and we are home to more than 72,000 veterans. The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee allows me to continue working to provide our veterans with the care they deserve but is lacking under the broken VA.”

“In the EPW Committee, we held the Army Corps accountable for its management of the Missouri River and shed light on Environmental Protection Agency’s failure to use sound science and adhere to states’ rights when promulgating regulations. We will continue the fight to roll back burdensome regulations coming from these agencies and promote a fact-based energy policy.”

“The financial services industry plays a crucial role in South Dakota’s economy. As a member of the Senate Banking Committee, I will continue seeking to provide regulatory relief to businesses, farming and ranching communities and consumers so they have access to credit through their local institutions.”

“Small businesses are the backbone of South Dakota’s economy. As a member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, I am eager to work to promote common-sense initiatives that well help grow and create jobs.”

“While I am proud of the work we’ve accomplished in each of these committees, I am eager to build on our successes and continue working for South Dakotans in the 115th Congress.”

