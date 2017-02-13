PRESS RELEASE: SDGOP OFFERS CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY OF CONGRESSMAN CLINT ROBERTS

SDGOP OFFERS CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY OF CONGRESSMAN CLINT ROBERTS

Pierre, SD – February 13, 2017 – The South Dakota Republican Party offers sincere condolences to the family of former Republican Congressman Clint Roberts.

“Congressman Clint Roberts was the definition of a South Dakota Statesman. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends,” said South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman. “The Roberts family has given much to our Republican Party in South Dakota and they are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” added Chair Lederman.

A rancher from central South Dakota, Congressman Roberts was elected to Congress the same year Ronald Reagan was first elected to the White House. Roberts served as the West River Representative in DC when South Dakota had two Congressional Districts.

Funeral arrangements will be published on the South Dakota Republican Party website when they become available.

