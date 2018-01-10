Press Release: Senator Tapio: Interfaith Day in Capitol Rotunda is Politically Motivated, Insulting to Military Veterans

January 9, 2018

Contact: Neal Tapio 605-310-1955

Republican State Senator Neal Tapio of Watertown expressed concern today about the political motivations of “religious leaders” sponsoring the Interfaith Day at the Capital. A simple check of their social media accounts will verify these people violently oppose President Trump and his efforts to keep America safe

This is the root cause of Islamic terrorism from Islamic Terror.

Tapio said real dialogue begins by recognizing the foundation of the “endless war on terror.” Terror is spread in nearly every Muslim country by those who believe in a hateful and deadly version of Islamic Law, called sharia law, that believes you should be killed for leaving Islam. Keeping our country safe from Islamic terrorism can only begin by asking how an open and pluralist society identifies and eliminates that thread of Islamic Law that preaches hatred and death.

“It was very clear last session that these same people pushing interfaith dialogue have contempt for those Americans concerned about an endless war on terror,” Tapio said. “Fourteen Islamic Countries, who have fully implemented Islamic Law, kill you for leaving Islam. Pew Research indicates that up to 350 million people, who consider themselves Muslim, believe you should be killed for leaving Islam. Patriotic Americans simply believe it is our responsibility to identify the real source of terror and to keep that hateful and deadly ideology out of the United States, out of South Dakota and out of our local communities.”

The interfaith dialogue people have labeled the tens of thousands of South Dakotans that voted for Donald Trump racists, haters, extremists and islamophobes. Tapio questioned if they intended to begin their interfaith dialogue by ostracizing and marginalizing those with whom they disagree?

The people behind the interfaith dialogue hide behind politically leftist hate groups such as the Southern Poverty Law Center, famous for labeling a group started by James Dobson, the founder of the Christian radio program “Focus on the Family,” a hate group. They have even gone so far as to label an Aberdeen group of concerned mothers, grandmothers and great grandmothers a hate group simply because they are concerned about the increase in crime in their local community.

“Real dialogue begins with honesty and the complete search for truth. Hiding behind an interfaith group and then using terrorist style bullying tactics in the press is a slap in the face of every patriotic American service member that signed up to defend freedom for all those wishing to be completely free, regardless of your faith, and regardless of whether you are a Bhuddist, Hindu, Muslim, Christian or atheist. True American patriots fight for all those that wish to escape totalitarian and brutally hateful regimes that kill you for what you believe or don’t believe.

“Counting those killed on September 11th, 2001, more than 10,000 Americans have died and more than one million American soldiers have been wounded in the War on Terror,” Tapio said. “We have spent nearly $6.5 trillion on this endless war.”

“While cultural messages of inclusiveness are important, I think it’s far more important that we respect the sacrifice and tremendous grief of South Dakota’s military families and those who have suffered so deeply in this ongoing war against Islamic terror, both at home and abroad.” Tapio said. “I plan on using this moment to talk realistically about the complex issues still facing our nation in dealing with Islamic terrorism and the dangers presented by those that subscribe to a hateful and deadly ideology,” Tapio said.

“Islamic attacks on American soil and the massive increase in Islamic terror attacks in Western Europe are key evidence of what’s truly at stake in dealing with large, mobile populations of unvetted Muslims that are being relocated to peaceful western nations,” Tapio said. “Political correctness and careful talking points by career politicians are not going to solve these problems,” Tapio said.

The issue of Islamic terror and immigration policy has been at the center of the race for Congress in South Dakota, with GOP candidate and Secretary of State Shantel Krebs appearing publicly with Kansas Secretary of State, Chris Kobach at an event in December. As an advisor to President Donald Trump, Kobach is widely recognized as a leading critic of Obama era immigration and resettlement rules allowing free passage and mandatory placement of more than 100,000 Middle Eastern and Muslim refugees on American soil. Prior to the Kobach-Krebs event, State Senator Neal Tapio challenged Krebs to openly and fully explain Trump immigration policy rather than simply draping herself in a photo opportunity with a Trump advisor for political effect and media attention. Tapio says Krebs failed the test badly, resulting in a visibly awkward media moment between Kobach and a candidate clearly unwilling to talk openly about Islamic terror.

“I think it became very obvious to South Dakota voters that while Shantel Krebs understands the political value of appearing strong on Islamic terror and immigration policy, she lacks the moral courage and topical fluency to deal with those issues at a deep policy level with any substance or authority,” Tapio said. “At least her advisors had the instincts right to have her embrace Donald Trump by jumping on his bandwagon once he was elected, and offering support for his policies before she unwittingly called him ‘anti Muslim.’ Dusty Johnson actually failed to throw his limited weight behind President Trump’s policies at all.”

Candidates understand that mouthing the Trump message on certain issues is politically valuable in this Congressional race, but frankly, it’s insulting to the people of South Dakota and to intelligence in general to have such grave issues of national security turned into a dog and phony show to score political points.” Tapio said.

Political leaders must show the same courage and bravery displayed by our patriotic American veterans, and their loved ones, who selflessly offer their lives for all those wishing to be completely free.

It is our duty.

#####

Like this: Like Loading...