Press Release: Time to Tear Down Barriers in South Dakota

Time to Tear Down Barriers in South Dakota
Group hails Gov. Daugaard’s commitment to repeal unneeded occupational licensing requirements to empower workers and entrepreneurs
Pierre, SD – Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) is hailing the commitment of Governor Dennis Daugaard to eliminate unnecessary occupational licensing laws. Governor Daugaard spoke in favor of eliminating licensure requirements in Sioux Falls in front of U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta.
South Dakota ranks 22nd for the most burdensome licensing laws. Occupational licensing laws amount to little more than government permission slips to work. These unnecessary licensing mandates burden entrepreneurs, costing hardworking South Dakotan’s time and money and mostly serve as measures to limit competition and the free market.
AFP-SD state director Don Hagger released the following statement:
“We applaud Gov. Daugaard’s commitment to roll back unnecessary work licenses. It’s not just massage therapists, as Governor Daugaard mentioned, that are burdened by these unnecessary roadblocks. For instance, cosmetologists in South Dakota have to comply with 490 days of training, the most of any state in the nation. And title examiners, a profession only licensed in six states, pay $800 in fees, nearly three times more than the average state. Occupational licensing mandates hurt South Dakota.
“South Dakotan’s should be free to pursue the American Dream. By repealing unneeded license requirements and honoring licenses obtained in other states South Dakota will open the door for job growth and entrepreneurship that will make our economy stronger.”
Generally, I agree. However if the industry would like to maintain some kind license or certification program, they can. I don’t support the state administrating any such program, the industry will have to set up their own governing framework.
I find it amazing that in an age when members of both sides of aisle are trying to end human trafficking, that our Governor would have such a flippant attitude about the real reason that we require licensing for massive therapists:
http://www.keloland.com/news/article/news/gov-daugaard-wants-to-eliminate-licensure-requirements
Often political and civic leaders take positions to entertain the majority or what they think can be a created majority thought for the sake of political expediency and often under the generic cloak of claimed liberty, but often these positions are at odds with their other positions, but these political and civic leaders apparently just hope that the public will not notice the contradictions and will instead embrace the “irrational exuberance” of what are actually competing ideas…
Both political parties are guilty of these contradictions at times and I think they need to be called out when noticed.
One of my favorite ones happen in Sioux Falls a couple of summers ago, where the SFPD sponsored a sobriety checkpoint on a Friday night in July, then the next night the same police department, with City auspices, escorted and managed the festivities of Hot Harley Nights…. But what did the City of Sioux Falls think then, that these bikers would all just leave such an event as HHN completely sober after having only consumed mass quantities of Kool-Aid and Diet Coke?
“massive?” massage!…. 😉