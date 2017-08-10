Press Release: Time to Tear Down Barriers in South Dakota

Time to Tear Down Barriers in South Dakota

Group hails Gov. Daugaard’s commitment to repeal unneeded occupational licensing requirements to empower workers and entrepreneurs

Pierre, SD – Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) is hailing the commitment of Governor Dennis Daugaard to eliminate unnecessary occupational licensing laws. Governor Daugaard spoke in favor of eliminating licensure requirements in Sioux Falls in front of U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta.

South Dakota ranks 22nd for the most burdensome licensing laws. Occupational licensing laws amount to little more than government permission slips to work. These unnecessary licensing mandates burden entrepreneurs, costing hardworking South Dakotan’s time and money and mostly serve as measures to limit competition and the free market.

AFP-SD state director Don Hagger released the following statement:

“We applaud Gov. Daugaard’s commitment to roll back unnecessary work licenses. It’s not just massage therapists, as Governor Daugaard mentioned, that are burdened by these unnecessary roadblocks. For instance, cosmetologists in South Dakota have to comply with 490 days of training, the most of any state in the nation. And title examiners, a profession only licensed in six states, pay $800 in fees, nearly three times more than the average state. Occupational licensing mandates hurt South Dakota. “South Dakotan’s should be free to pursue the American Dream. By repealing unneeded license requirements and honoring licenses obtained in other states South Dakota will open the door for job growth and entrepreneurship that will make our economy stronger.”

