Press Release: United States Supreme Court Rules with 12 Attorneys General on Immigration Law

United States Supreme Court Rules with 12 Attorneys General on Immigration Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that the United States Supreme Court issued a decision allowing President Trump’s executive order, commonly called the “travel ban”, to take effect, with certain exceptions. The Court will hear the merits of the travel ban appeal this fall.

“The President of the United States has extraordinary power and authority to restrict alien entry into the United States for public-safety and national-security reasons. Our nation’s inconsistent immigration policy is unnecessarily affecting public safety and travel in South Dakota and this decision allows for time to review this current policy and ensure that protections are in place for our citizens,” said Jackley.

In March 2017, South Dakota joined 12 State Attorneys General and Governor Phil Bryant of Mississippi in support of the temporary immigration policy.

-30-

