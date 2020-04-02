Primaries continuing to roll…10 GOP Senate primaries, 15 GOP House Primaries, 2 Dem House primaries.

We just picked up another House primary today in D20 with the entrance of Barry Volk into the House race against Miskimins and Koth, and another Senate Primary in District 15 with Brenda Lawrence joining Thor Bardon as Senate hopefuls.

We’re currently at 10 GOP Senate primaries, with 11 expected. In the House, we have 15 primary GOP elections at the moment, with pair of Dem primaries out west for control of 26A and 28A.

Keep watching… we have a few more days until the registered mail is all in!