Primary Updates going into “petitioning eve.” Big Change in D35

Petitioning is done tomorrow, but there’s still changes afoot.

Rumors are being reported that in the District 5 State Senate contest, Byron Callies v. Lee Schoenbeck, one of them ‘might drop out.’ Rest assured, don’t believe it. Sources are telling me that nothing could be farther from the fact.

In District 35, however, the earth shifted dramatically. While State Representative Lynne DiSanto is being reported as jumping into the D35 State Senate contest, it isn’t Senator Terri Haverly that she will be facing. She’ll be running against local businessman Ryan Smith.

Why the change? State Senator Terri Haverly is also the Executive Director at Black Hills Business Development Center. And Senator Haverly is getting far, far busier.

Haverly is being tasked with the expansion of ­the Black Hills Business Development Center, which is expanding into Rapid City’s downtown district this summer to establish additional opportunities in western South Dakota. As I understand it, her increased duties place her in charge of working with entities to provide design and planning counsel, rebranding of the Black Hills Business Development Center and to lead the expansion.

That’s a lot on anyone’s plate, much less a serving State Senator. So like many, she had to make some hard decisions about what she has time for.

I was sorry to hear about this today, as Senator Haverly’s knowledge and skill will be sorely missed. I know I will always remember her efforts on behalf of kids with Autism Spectrum disorder. She truly helped provide leadership for many.

So, if Lynne DiSanto decides to jumps into the Senate race against Ryan Smith, there’s every expectation that there will still be a spirited primary.

Stay tuned. Still more to come.

