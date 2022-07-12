Prior interview of Dems State Auditor Candidate shows how extreme the Democrat ticket is this fall

As part of a nod to diversity, South Dakota Democrats point to having a member of the LGBTQ+ community on their statewide ballot in the form of Stephanie Lynn Marty, a 70 year-old Transgender Activist, who appeared before the Democrat convention (in a video) and won the nomination for State Auditor.

Marty started out earlier in the campaign season with a third place finish in the District 11 House Democrat Primary.

Why would they pick someone to run for Auditor who had come in third in a state legislative primary a few weeks ago? Well, she has a pulse for one.

But as evidenced by a recent interview, it might be her extreme positions that were more attractive to the Democrat ticket:

..we need to develop a tax structure that brings balance to the system. We’ve spent years where candidates promise to cut taxes, while all they do is drive the costs down to lower levels of government. Maybe it’s time to say that my responsibility is to make the system less regressive, which means some taxes will go up, and some taxes will go down. and.. ..We need to stop saying we won’t raise taxes when we need to rebalance the system. We should consider a wealth tax, a windfall profits tax, a corporate tax on larger corporations and reinstating the inheritance tax on millionaires… and.. Creating non-partisan primaries where the top two candidate move to the general election may be the answer…

Read the entire interview here at Dakota News Now.

Good gosh.

One of the Democrat candidates believes we need to “create a new tax structure” and make “some taxes go up?” Corporate income taxes, and bringing back the death tax on farmers wishing to pass estates on to their kids. Taxes, taxes, and more taxes.

And throwing in the crazy jungle primary, because she wants us to be more like California.

So extreme she couldn’t get through a Democrat Primary, and so Democrats move her to the top of their statewide ticket?

Good luck with that one.