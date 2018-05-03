Pro-Bosworth/Anti-Jackley blog on the air.

There’s a recent entrant into the blogosphere that seems to have a particular point of view that we’ve heard before. Southdakotawatchdog.org, comes from Nick Reid, manager of the Gordon Howie campaign in 2014, and who also served as statewide field organizer for the ill-fated Amendment V, which tried to use a change in the constitution to hide party affiliation on the ballot.

Over the past couple of months, the website has been active featuring trains of thought that we’ve heard before such as how Annette Bosworth was wronged, but is now vindicated, how supposedly the Attorney General “let a pedophile rapist off,” even though the AG actually didn’t prosecute the case, etcetera and so on.

(Did I mention they really don’t like the Attorney General?)

Too much of it seems to be the same silliness that was barfed forth on social media in the lead up to the Bosworth trial. It seems to be less about being an objective watchdog, and more about being an attack dog.

Stay tuned.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...