Pro-Life Laws Take Effect in South Dakota on July 1

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, several pro-life laws promoted by Governor Kristi Noem will take effect in South Dakota. July 1 marks the start of the 2022 fiscal year and ushers in several changes to state law.

“The Declaration of Independence summarizes what we all know in our hearts to be true: God created each of us and endowed all of us with the right to life. This is true for everyone, including the unborn,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I look forward to the day when the Supreme Court recognizes that all preborn children inherently possess this right to life, too. Until that time comes, I am glad that these bills are taking affect to protect the right to life of preborn South Dakota children.”

The pro-life reforms that are becoming law include:

HB 1110, which bans abortions motivated by a diagnosis of or test indicating the unborn child has Down syndrome;

HB 1051, which requires doctors to properly protect the life of any child born alive following a failed abortion;

SB 183, which declares certain surrogacy contract provisions regarding abortion as unenforceable;

HB 1114, which provides a better definition of “abortion;” and

HB 1130, which establishes requirements for the presentation of a written statement regarding the discontinuance of a drug-induced abortion.

