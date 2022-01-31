Pro-Life Leaders Support Governor Noem’s Legislation

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, pro-life leaders announced their support for Governor Noem’s two proposed bills to protect unborn lives. The first will ban abortions once a child’s heartbeat can be detected; the second will ban telemedicine abortions in South Dakota.

“We’re proud to again stand with Gov. Noem and pro-life South Dakotans in their tireless efforts to make South Dakota the safest place in the nation for unborn children and their mothers,” saidSusan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. “This legislation will save the lives of babies in the womb, with beating hearts like you and me, and establish permanent state-level safeguards for women’s health and safety against dangerous mail-order abortion drugs. Under Gov. Noem’s bold leadership, South Dakota continually raises the bar for pro-life protections in America.”

Jay Sekulow, chief counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice, pledged to represent the State of South Dakota in any potential litigation against this legislation. Jay is already working with the State’s legal team in the ongoing Planned Parenthood v. Noem litigation, and he is conducting that work pro bono.

“It is an honor and privilege to stand with Gov. Noem and her fight for the protection of life of the unborn. We will be honored to defend this legislation alongside the Governor and the Attorney General for the great people of South Dakota,” said Jay Sekulow.

You can read the heartbeat legislation here . You can read the telemedicine abortion ban here .

