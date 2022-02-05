Pro-Life website columnist taking issue with South Dakota legislature sandbagging Noem heartbeat measure

A columnist on the pro-life website “Live Action” has an article up today regarding the South Dakota State House State Affairs committee putting the brakes on Governor Kristi Noem’s fetal heartbeat bill. And in particular, the author, Mike Feuz, is taking issue with politics getting in the way of the Governor’s initiative, as House members refused to allow the measure to be given a hearing:

According to the Leader, South Dakota legislative committees typically give every governor’s bill a hearing. Instead, the governor’s proposal has been blocked since Day One by the same lawmakers who say a more stringent bill will endanger unborn children. This is a ridiculous argument, akin to Kasich’s argument that taxpayers shouldn’t fund every effort to protect innocents and their families from the predatory abortion industry.

Like in Ohio, opponents to the South Dakota heartbeat bill now consist of certain pro-lifers as well as abortion supporters. Prominent opponents to the Texas version include pro-abortion groups including Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights. It makes zero sense for the two most pro-abortion groups in the nation to agree with South Dakota conservative pro-life legislators against heartbeat bills.

When elected officials put byzantine politics ahead of protecting the unborn, bad things happen and good things are prevented.