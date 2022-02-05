A columnist on the pro-life website “Live Action” has an article up today regarding the South Dakota State House State Affairs committee putting the brakes on Governor Kristi Noem’s fetal heartbeat bill. And in particular, the author, Mike Feuz, is taking issue with politics getting in the way of the Governor’s initiative, as House members refused to allow the measure to be given a hearing:
According to the Leader, South Dakota legislative committees typically give every governor’s bill a hearing. Instead, the governor’s proposal has been blocked since Day One by the same lawmakers who say a more stringent bill will endanger unborn children. This is a ridiculous argument, akin to Kasich’s argument that taxpayers shouldn’t fund every effort to protect innocents and their families from the predatory abortion industry.
Like in Ohio, opponents to the South Dakota heartbeat bill now consist of certain pro-lifers as well as abortion supporters. Prominent opponents to the Texas version include pro-abortion groups including Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights. It makes zero sense for the two most pro-abortion groups in the nation to agree with South Dakota conservative pro-life legislators against heartbeat bills.
When elected officials put byzantine politics ahead of protecting the unborn, bad things happen and good things are prevented.
What do you think? Should legislators have at least given the bill a hearing?
4 thoughts on “Pro-Life website columnist taking issue with South Dakota legislature sandbagging Noem heartbeat measure”
Who cares what this clown has to say about SD? He knows zilch about our laws and the strategy taken by the pro life community in SD over the past 50 years.
Pro life leaders didnt like this bill. Pro life legislators didn’t like this bill. the governor knew that and chose to go it alone.
That is more of a strategic error and she also put pro life legislators in a position that none of them want to be in.
She should learn that the first rule of governing is establishing trust. And if you take people who are 100% prolife and make them vote against a pro-life bill and then publicly shame them (all while knowing they did not support it in advance)you erode trust.
The Senate told her it was DOA and the House told her it was DOA. She should have known better.
She has a serious trust problem on her hands.
I’m old enough to remember when every single Republican (House and Senate) stood and applauded this bull
https://twitter.com/govkristinoem/status/1481644308751020032?t=0Qn6ERbeG-iDxhB8z7WIqQ&s=19
Never heard of this website either
Like the Governor they don’t understand the law or strategy—her actions would have undermined current litigation
The Governor knew EXACTLY what she was doing. She knew her actions would fracture the trust she had with South Dakota’s pro-life organizations. And that’s exactly what’s she has done.
She is the one who screwed up. It is up to her to mend the ill-will she created.