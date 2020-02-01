Pro-pot group pours over $875k into recreational marijuana ballot measure for signature collection

Get ready for this fall, because the out of state pro-pot groups aren’t just pouring money into South Dakota, they’ve broken a dam loose to pouring big money into the state. In looking at their campaign finance filing, they clearly opened up their checkbooks in 2019 to get their measure on the ballot:

sd4betterpotlaws_sdcfdisclosure by Pat Powers on Scribd

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws took in $874,595.94 from the Washington DC based New Approach PAC, as well as a few other minor donations from in and out state sources, and dropped $877,323.94 into the petition signature gathering phase of their campaign to put recreational pot use in the State Constitution.

I suspect the cash dump is only going to get bigger from here.

UPDATE:

If you’re wondering about the Medical Marijuana petitioners, clearly the people from out of state carried them given what was reported as an in-kind donation from the recreational pot people to the medical pot people:

$252k of donated signature gathering makes that fairly obvious.