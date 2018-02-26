“Progressive Conservative” Republican Roxanne Weber enters District 24 House Race. I’m not so sure about the conservative or the Republican parts.

As noted earlier here at SDWC, Roxanne Weber is jumping into the District 24 House race against Tim Rounds and Mary Duvall, labeling herself as a “progressive conservative”.

Um.. Isn’t a “progressive – conservative” a bit of a contradiction in terms?

There is a challenger for the incumbents of District 24 in the House of Representatives. Republican Roxanne Weber says the decision to run for a seat in the House is about a year in the making. and.. Weber, who describes herself as a progressive conservative, says the state will be facing major challenges.

Update – I had to go see for myself exactly what a progressive conservative believes, so I hit Roxanne Weber’s Twitter Feed. Here’s what I found:

Hates Trump…





Wants Gun Control..

Stands with Planned Parenthood…

Attacks US Senator Mike Rounds who used to represent, and still lives in District 24.

Attacks State Senator Jeff Monroe, who she would be serving with in District 24..

And somehow, I’m not taking her to be a big supporter of the local Republican party, either..

Okay… I see the ‘progressive.’ I’m not so sure about the conservative or the Republican parts.

Bonus Update – More anti-2nd amendment language from facebook:

And let’s add something new – she’s also a pro-pot candidate:

