“Progressive Conservative” Republican Roxanne Weber enters District 24 House Race. I’m not so sure about the conservative or the Republican parts.

As noted earlier here at SDWC, Roxanne Weber is jumping into the District 24 House race against Tim Rounds and Mary Duvall, labeling herself as a “progressive conservative”.
Um.. Isn’t a “progressive – conservative” a bit of a contradiction in terms?
There is a challenger for the incumbents of District 24 in the House of Representatives. Republican Roxanne Weber says the decision to run for a seat in the House is about a year in the making.
and..
Weber, who describes herself as a progressive conservative, says the state will be facing major challenges.
Read, and listen to it all here.
Update – I had to go see for myself exactly what a progressive conservative believes, so I hit Roxanne Weber’s Twitter Feed. Here’s what I found:
Hates Trump…
Wants Gun Control..
Stands with Planned Parenthood…
Attacks US Senator Mike Rounds who used to represent, and still lives in District 24.
Attacks State Senator Jeff Monroe, who she would be serving with in District 24..
And somehow, I’m not taking her to be a big supporter of the local Republican party, either..
Okay… I see the ‘progressive.’ I’m not so sure about the conservative or the Republican parts.
Bonus Update – More anti-2nd amendment language from facebook:
And let’s add something new – she’s also a pro-pot candidate:
Hahahaha! Oh, man. Self awareness is not a strong point for her.
Can she even run as a state employee?
Mary Duvall has turned in her petitions…we just need to make sure Tim Rounds is running again as this lady is clearly not a conservative nor a Republican.
So she isn’t at all conservative yet tries to lay some claim to conservatism.
I wish you no success in the race, Roxanne. You support Obummercare, the leftist women’s march, and probably abortion too. You are no conservative, you are a full-fledged liberal, so don’t try to pretend. Run with the party you identify with, the Demos!
I didn’t catch the support for Planned Non-Parenthood, so she is for the slaughter of unborn children. Another strike against her being conservative. Three and you are out, Roxie!
Actually, the leftists co-opted the word “progressive”. C.S. Lewis says that progress is getting nearer the place where you want to be. A Conservative can be progressive in that sense, as can a Socialist, it’s just that they will differ on where you want to be. Conservatives want to be in a country were individuals have rights. Socialists/Liberals/Democrats/Roxanne want to be in a country with secular morals, total reliance on the government, and total submission of the people to the centralized power of an almighty, all-powerful central system. Would you vote for that?!?
She claims to be conservative but is part of the Resistence movement, supports Planned Parenthood, anti Second Amendment, anti Trump. Good luck with that!! To use her own statement, how did SHE make it past Darwin?
I listened to her and she is incredibly bright, articulate and issues focused for South Dakotans which can reach people on both sides of the aisle. Could someone like Roxanne be the future of the Republican Party?
Both political parties seem to be moving in extreme directions and I wonder if mainstream Republicans from the 50’s 60′ and 70’s would be considered Democrats today?
No and No.
If she’s the future, God help us all.
I don’t care how bright she seems to come off. She is not conservative, and she supports a lot of socialist crap that is bad for the country and for society as a whole. She bows to the altar of the left, so I hope her political career goes nowhere.
Is that you Denny ?
Would Gerald Ford or Ike be mocked as a RHINOs if they were serving in today’s Republican Party?
We will leave Trump out on this one ok? hahaha 🙂
So a progressive conservative…like Stace Nelson?
Stace will form his own party of purity to HIS standards. The Nelsonians Semper Fi
Milton Friedman often referred to the “socialists in both parties”. Since 21st Century Progressives are actually socialists and there are indeed many Republicans who support the idea that there are big-government solutions to most problems, the answer to your question is: yes, there are progressives in the Republican Party. She is farther Left and more open about it than most of them, but one only has to look to Pierre to see that what Friedman decried has not changed much.
South Dakota Constitution, Section 3:
“…No judge or clerk of any court, secretary of state, attorney general, state’s attorney, recorder, sheriff or collector of public moneys, member of either house of Congress, or person holding any lucrative office under the United States, or this state, or any foreign government, shall be a member of the Legislature…”
Does she intent to resign if she wins?
Powers keeps finding the gems. She is almost like a parody of a smug, angry leftist.
A nice change from Hubbel, but one likely to generate as much entertainment for Pat. Mary and Tim are solid legislators and Great campaigners.
Let’s see:
A person wants to get nominated for anything in Hughes County and they bash a member of the Rounds family. Agree or disagree with them on politics but if a poll was taken of “good people” or a “good family” in the Pierre family, the Rounds family would make almost everyone’s top 10.
Ms. Weber has made the mistake of letting her liberal politics taint her view of a person and ultimately a family. Not a good thing to do especially in the home town.
and on the week when Don has passed…sad
Everyone has different points of view but it will be interesting to watch how Roxanne does in her race to be the next Republican state legislator from Pierre as a Progressive Republican. Will she be able to break thru with her messaging, going door to door and win? Will the voters of Hughes County be looking for her type of change? Yet to be seen.
Progressive Pro Pot Republican
Hates Trump?! Why, the nerve of some people!