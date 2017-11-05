Promoters of pot legalization, killing grandma legalization petitions stating “super close” but not there yet

Angie Albonico, the person behind the petitioning effort to legalize assisting suicide in South Dakota, who is partnered with people behind the petitions to legalize recreational and medical pot, recorded a live public Facebook message yesterday afternoon that was very eye opening.

Albanico disclosed in response to whether they had sufficient numbers of signatures that it was “a hard question,” as they were still gathering signatures and were “super close,” which seems to give the indication that the promoters of this triumvirate of ballot measures to legalize drugs and suicide might find that they are not able to turn in sufficient signatures to make the 2018 ballot.

The assisted suicide measure, casually derided among some as “kill grandma” because of the wide-ranging definitions of who can request suicide assistance in the measure has already drawn an active opposition group, while the opponents of the measures that are attempting to legalize pot in the state are taking a wait and see position.

With petition measures being due to be turned in this week, it will likely be sometime next year before the Secretary of State’s office has petitions fully reviewed and it is determined which measures will be on the November 2018 ballot.

