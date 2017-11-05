Promoters of pot legalization, killing grandma legalization petitions stating “super close” but not there yet

Angie Albonico, the person behind the petitioning effort to legalize assisting suicide in South Dakota, who is partnered with people behind the petitions to legalize recreational and medical pot, recorded a live public Facebook message yesterday afternoon that was very eye opening.
Albanico disclosed in response to whether they had sufficient numbers of signatures that it was “a hard question,” as they were still gathering signatures and were “super close,” which seems to give the indication that the promoters of this triumvirate of ballot measures to legalize drugs and suicide might find that they are not able to turn in sufficient signatures to make the 2018 ballot.
The assisted suicide measure, casually derided among some as “kill grandma” because of the wide-ranging definitions of who can request suicide assistance in the measure has already drawn an active opposition group, while the opponents of the measures that are attempting to legalize pot in the state are taking a wait and see position.
With petition measures being due to be turned in this week, it will likely be sometime next year before the Secretary of State’s office has petitions fully reviewed and it is determined which measures will be on the November 2018 ballot.
We’ve also heard from former workers and others knowledgeable with the campaign to “kill grandma” that they don’t have enough signatures. I have no additional information on the marijuana measures. The SOS will tweet the petitions tomorrow in the order they are received. We continue to work hard to defeat the killing grandma initiative.
Yeah: stop this measure because self-inflicted gunshot wounds and suicide by cop are so much better.
If Angie isn’t successful in gathering enough signatures by tomorrow, it won’t be for lack of trying. I frankly give her lots of credit for busting her butt. By all accounts, she is working really hard. However, what she doesn’t have is a sellable product that enough South Dakotans want to buy.
Despite her best efforts to convince South Dakotans that “Medical Aid in Dying” isn’t suicide, the majority of South Dakotans understand that the issue is suicide. When a person takes one’s own life voluntarily and intentionally . . . it’s SUICIDE. That’s the issue. Suicide.
What it comes down to is the question if South Dakotans want to legalize suicide. We’ll see what happens tomorrow. Either the fight ends for this election year, or it begins in earnest.
Because death with dignity is a poor substitute for a self-inflicted gunshot wound and suicide by cop.
Are all the chiropractors in South Dakota nuts or just the Republican ones?
Lar we all know it is you. You might as well put your name to the comments instead of posting anonymously before they are once again removed.