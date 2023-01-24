This is what people are spending their time complaining about. The footwear for an animated piece of candy in a commercial.
A message from M&M'S.
— M&M'S (@mmschocolate) January 23, 2023
One thought on “Proof that we are a broken society.”
“People” = Fox News, right?