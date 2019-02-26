Proposal for Yankton as new gambling community fails in Senate, may go to ballot

The proposal to make re-make Yankton as a new East River destination for gaming met its end in the State Senate this week, according to the Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan. However, we may see the measure back in the fall of 2020 if the supporters promote a ballot measure for a statewide petition drive:

The Port Yankton entertainment complex and casino hit a roadblock Monday in the Legislature. By a 13-22 vote, the Senate scrapped SJR5 — which called for a statewide vote on a proposed constitutional amendment allowing a Yankton casino.

Monday’s defeat will likely force the project’s supporters, if desired, to circulate petitions to get on the November 2020 ballot. But that effort must secure enough signatures by this November.