Proposal to drug testing welfare recipients coming back. And the nanny state legislation starts rolling out.

From KCCR News, it looks like some people can’t wait to increase the authority State Government has over people’s lives.

South Dakota lawmakers start their legislative session Tuesday with many bills, with some that will cause a great deal of debate. One of the more controversial bills being brought forward this session is a bill that would require random drug testing for TANF recipients. TANF, known as South Dakota Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, has provided cash welfare to poor families with children since the 1930’s. Bill co-sponsor Liz May of Kyle says it’s the same bill that was killed in committee last year. and… The bill would require the Department of Social Services to randomly test two percent of the adult applicants for the cash benefits upon application for benefits.

Ugh. Really? That dog didn’t hunt in 2016, when a similar measure died 9-4 in committee a year ago, and with good reason.

It increases government. It adds bureaucracy. And it sets a dangerous precedent – if South Dakota State Government can conduct drug tests for one interaction with state government, why not others, such as drivers licenses, sales tax licenses, or to receive a notary public certification?

Some of us prefer to not give big government that much authority in our lives. You think that sentiment would be shared among all of those going to Pierre calling themselves Republicans.

