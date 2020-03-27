Proposed veto-day legislation to address election coronavirus concerns could move primary to late July

Posted on by 4 Comments ↓

70069 – election coronavirus legislation by Pat Powers on Scribd

The proposed election legislation would move municipal elections to the June primary election date, and give the Governor the authority the potential authority to move the primary election date to as late as July 28th, if needed.

What do you think? Are we going to need to push things back?

4 Replies to “Proposed veto-day legislation to address election coronavirus concerns could move primary to late July”

    1. Sen. Jim Stalzer

      No the filing deadlines are not changed. In our conference call yesterday, it was pointed out that we have had three months to get signatures and file. They can still be sent Registered mail if you don’t want to drive to Pierre.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.