Proposed veto-day legislation to address election coronavirus concerns could move primary to late July

70069 – election coronavirus legislation by Pat Powers on Scribd
The proposed election legislation would move municipal elections to the June primary election date, and give the Governor the authority the potential authority to move the primary election date to as late as July 28th, if needed.
What do you think? Are we going to need to push things back?
Have you found the draft bills on a website yet? I am not finding them.
Would it then move the filing deadline?
I guess I don’t understand why the deadline wouldnt be moved?
No the filing deadlines are not changed. In our conference call yesterday, it was pointed out that we have had three months to get signatures and file. They can still be sent Registered mail if you don’t want to drive to Pierre.
The bills are on the sdlegislature.gov home page under Latest.