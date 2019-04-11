Putting in a plug for my daughter who is running for College Republican Chairwoman this weekend

So, I come to find out in the last couple of weeks that my daughter, Sydney is apparently going to run to be chairwoman of the South Dakota Federation of College Republicans this weekend. And as any proud father, I’m happy to shamelessly promote my #4 child:
Good Luck Sydney!
Good choice. Reminds me of the talented young Augie man that won that race 40 years ago, and his almost as talented Augie Buddy, Troy Jones, that won it 39 years ago. Best wishes Sydney
Well many congratulations to you. But looking at the goals your daughter set forth the one that stands out is establishing healthy communications which I find ironic based on this site’s “trolls” that are allowed to post ridiculous statements without identifying themselves. I don’t consider that healthy and a meaningful communication platform. I guess being a small state everyone knows everyone else so they want don’t identify themselves. At least get with this century and assign monikers to each. I would support your daughter’s goals nonetheless.
I heard also this site is a Republican financed site. Can some one explain this?