“Quisling. What a windfall for the English language.” (D.F.P. Hiley)

Hiley goes on to say-“It is not only because of the contemptuous sound, suggestive of “squit.” It is also clearly a diminutive.”
Yesterday, GOP got the slimmest of a majority (51 votes including a tie-breaking vote by the Bice President) to open debate on amending Obamacare, with amendments limited to taxes or spending and items directly related spending or taxes. Under Senate rules, a full repeal requires 60 votes, which would require support from over 20% of the Democrat caucus.
A subsequent vote of the most broadly possible amendment of Obamacare as allowed under Senate rules failed 43-57. Any other possible changes will be less robust because of the Senate rules. Thus, we have on the record a definitive list of Obamacare Republicans.
Senators Susan Collins, Bob Corker, Tom Cotton, Lindsey Graham, Dean Heller, Mike Lee, Jerry Moran, Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul.
These Obamacare Republicans betrayed the most central GOP position advocated in the past four elections and their stature will never be the same. They are Quislings. In addition to 9 Democrat Senators in states carried by Trump, the GOP must primary Corker and Heller. No Quislings allowed in caucus.
Update: Today, the following Senators voted against “skinny repeal” (what is possible with a simple majority) without a specific replacement: Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, Susan Collins, Dick Heller, John McCain, Rob Portman, Lamar Alexander, and Lisa Murkowski. Only Collins voted against the 2015 measure which passed both houses and was vetoed by President Obama.
Today, this adds Capito, McCain, Portman, and Alexander to the Obamacare Republican list.
Calling Rand Paul an Obamacare Republican is laughable; he is more conservative than John Thune or Mike Rounds. Call him what you want, but I wish I could call him MY senator. If the Republicans, our contingent included, had been working over the last 7 years to get together a plan that truly turned national health care around they wouldn’t be scrambling now to push a half-measure.
I guess the establishment can’t take it when somebody tries to take a stand to push them-the establishment-to do better. Our senators are part of the establishment, and perhaps it is time for new blood in DC. (For those liberals out there, I am speaking of “blood” metaphorically; I wouldn’t want you to faint or claim I was inciting violence)
Paul is a libertarian Republican and not a conservative Republican. There is a difference. Because I have strong libertarian inclinations, he was among my top three original GOP candidates in the primary. But, as of now, he is part of the cabal who are insuring we keep Obamacare. That makes him an Obamacare Republican by definition. And a Quisling. (Troy)
Whatever you say Troy.
I’m more in agreement with Anon above. Repeal and replace with a free market system, not the compromised “Trump Care” the Senate was heading down yesterday we’ll, since January). I too would pick Paul over Thune and way over Rounds.
Fled, there is a saying in business. “Don’t let the pursuit of perfect stop you from making improvements today.” Your “repeal and replace with a free market system” is possible only if we have 60 votes. Thus, that perfection is effectively impossible today. We have a chance to make improvements today, improvements we may not be able to make in 2 years*. Or we can keep Obamacare as is. Which do you prefer? These are the only choices. *if we have 60 votes in the future, we can make your changes then.
Troy, see my comments below. Those who don’t want to make the particular compromise you are enamored with because they want to do the right thing are not in favor of the wrong thing. The lesser of two evils is still evil, and it’s thinking like you’ve outlined above that got us John McCain as a presidential candidate and could have gotten us Jeb! the last time around.
I will update post and add to the list of Obamacare Republicans.
You could move…
I moved here to vote against Daschle. I can’t fix all of your problems for you!
Anon 2:26 – So could you….
Anon 12:02 & Fled to Red: Well-said and agree. Thune and Rounds should drop conservative from their platform. #Repeal. #FreeMarket.
Good luck with your pending civil war….. Hahahahaha
The reason the Republican Party has this internal mess is because it has never had a plan or an alternative to the ACA; and that the “Repeal and Replace” slogan was nothing but rhetoric from day one. This is because the Republicans really do not care about health care and they find the topic uncomfortable and awkward for them, which results in this mess. And if they have any concern for health care, it is Darwinistic in nature, which finds itself at odds with the intended compassion any credible health care measure must have….
“never had a plan” Not true. The GOP has had multiple plans. “Do not care about health care” Not true. We just don’t think bad outcomes should be tolerated because of good intentions. (Troy)
If the GOP has “multiple (good) plans,” then why will they be forced to accept a “skinny plan?”
But your “outcomes” will make it worse; and where are your “good intentions?”
On a straight repeal vote:
Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine; Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia; John McCain of Arizona; Rob Portman of Ohio; Lamar Alexander of Tennessee; Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Dean Heller of Nevada voted in opposition.
So these are the Obamacare republicans (and nobody is surprised).
Story at: ObamaCare ‘straight repeal’ fails on Senate vote
Note that Rand Paul did support repeal.
Quisling definition…. “a traitor who collaborates with an enemy force occupying their country”.
Strong language. One which I would more likely reserve for people who meet secretly with Russian operatives and lie about it for eight months. Meeting with those same foreigners who did, in fact, attempt to undermine our election process.
Voting against a measure that would result in twenty million people losing or dropping their insurance just doesn’t quite stack up to that. Promise or no promise.