I just got my latest political pin acquisition in the mail, so we should raise a toast to it…

Or not..

It’s a pin for the 1912 State Convention of the SD Women’s Christian Temperance Union 24th Annual convention in Pierre.

What’s the WCTU? Actually, the anti-alcohol Christian group came to the Dakota Territory in 1877. And as of 2005, they still seemed to be here. You can find their website here. And there’s a history of their activity in the state here.

