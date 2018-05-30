Rally for Dusty Johnson this Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 in Sioux Falls

Posted on by 3 Comments ↓

From Facebook, not a bad group to be rallying with!

3 Replies to “Rally for Dusty Johnson this Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 in Sioux Falls”

  3. "Very Stable Genius"

    And make sure to wear your white shirt and khaki pants…. Oh, and don’t forget to raise your right arm too….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.