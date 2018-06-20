Randy Gross tags in for Heinemann Posted on June 19, 2018 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ This evening at Pizza Ranch in Madison, Randy Gross was selected to run in place of Leslie Heinemann who decided to withdraw from the District 8 State House race so he could spend more time at his business. I will have more coming on this… Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Randy Gross is a solid choice! Congrats Randy!
Randy Gross is indeed a solid choice, and we are fortunate in our district to have had two great candidates step forward to seek the nomination tonight.
1 Who was the other candidate?
2 How, if at all, is Randy related to Julie Gross, the federal rural development director?
1. Casey Crabtree of Madison
2. Don’t know, lots of Grosses in the area, hard to keep track of them 😉