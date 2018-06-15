Randy Seiler Dem’s nominee for AG Posted on June 15, 2018 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ Randy Seiler is announced the Democratic Party’s nominee for AG — Dana Ferguson (@bydanaferguson) June 15, 2018 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Not a big surprise…will means run for something else? I expect that also.
Ravnsborg is the only one that can defeat him, he has a message and the money to do so…Fitzgerald has neither and Russell is somewhere in the middle on those 2 categories.
How about did they approve any other candidates for any other offices? including their Lt Gv pick?
Congratulations to South Dakota’s next Attorney General who is very well qualified and a heck of a nice guy!
Randy Seiler! Our next Attorney General
They could have announced him as the next Attorney General.
What are the three previous posters smoking? Whatever it is, I don’t want any.