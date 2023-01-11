Ranked Choice Voting Ban bill introduced

This might be my favorite bill introduced so far this session:

Senate Bill 55 has been introduced to ban the blue-state import of another bad idea to South Dakota, in the form of “ranked choice voting.” Ranked Choice removes the one-man, one-vote principle into a lottery of multiple votes based on preference.

As noted in a recent opinion article in TheHill.com, ranked choice is actually biased towards extreme candidates:

For example, in a three-person race, the moderate candidate may be preferred to each of the more extreme candidates by a majority of voters. However, voters with far-left and far-right views will rank the candidate in second place rather than in first place. Since ranked-choice voting counts only the number of first-choice votes (among the remaining candidates), the moderate candidate would be eliminated in the first round, leaving one of the extreme candidates to be declared the winner.

Read the article here.

No one except a handful of activists are seeking this kind of system. So there’s no need to create a new system that’s confusing at best, and possibly putting goofballs in office at worst.

You can follow the bill here.