Rapid City Common Council member Lisa Modrick expelled from governing body

From the Rapid City Journal, Rapid City politics rear their head once again, as the Rapid City Common Council expels one of their own:
Modrick and her attorney, Steven Beardsley, took nearly an hour to defend Modrick’s view of the Dec. 10 conversation with Haar. Beardsley went on to claim that Tuesday’s hearing was illegal, there was no due process and it was a contrived plot — with Allender as the mastermind— to penalize Modrick because she is employed by Westjet.
and..
“It is my opinion that I can never safely have a private conversation with Mrs. Modrick without it being recorded now,” Armstrong said. “I know for a fact that this is shared by many members of this council as well. Unfortunately, Mrs. Modrick created and amplified a situation where it is no long feasible for us to work together. The trust is broken.”
Following the 8-2 vote to remove Modrick from office, she was told by Allender that the expulsion was effective immediately.
According to a cached version of her bio (The City of Rapid City has already pulled it down), Modrick’s term of office was set to expire in 2022.
The action by the council, which is certain to be disputed, does not preclude Modrick from running for office again.
I applaud the Mayor and City Council for the way they handled this entire issue and for being brave enough to police themselves when a member steps out of line. I was surprised Modrick was allowed to vote on the outcome of her own case, but even more surprised when she told the local news reporter she intends to run for Mayor in the future. I’m not sure Mrs. Modrick understands the situation yet.