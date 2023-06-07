Rapid City elects new mayor, running on law & order. Who were those 193 idiots who voted for Gerald Harvey for School Board?

In Rapid City, former City Councilman Jason Salamun eclipsed the rest of the field and will be the new mayor by fewer than 300 votes after other candidates seemed to split the vote against Laura Armstrong who came in second.

According to the Rapid City Journal,

Salamun unofficially took 32% of voters with 4,888 votes Tuesday, topping Laura Armstrong by only 269 votes. and.. Unofficial results show Laura Armstrong came in second with 4,619 votes, Ron Weifenbach third with 2,999, Brad Estes fourth with 2,769, and Josh Lyle with 150.

Brad Estes was by far the strongest fundraiser, but as one observer noted to me, he just did not have an effective stage presence in debates.

This race might be characterized by – surprisingly – not being a complete circus sideshow. Which is doing pretty good for Rapid City.

On the other hand, we have the school board race…

Rapid City School Board – Area 4