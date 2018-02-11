Rapid City Journal does wide ranging story on Paul Erickson from Putin to John Wayne Bobbit.

The Rapid city journal has an interesting story this AM about Paul Erickson, who has been involved in the Pat Buchanan for President campaign, as well as with John Wayne Bobbit:

Getting entangled in the Trump-Russia investigations would be a strange twist of fate for most South Dakotans, but not Paul Erickson.

For him, it might have been predictable.

In a Dec. 3 news story, The New York Times identified Erickson as a potential connection between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. On Jan. 25, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee addressed a letter to Erickson asking him to submit documents and schedule an interview as part of the committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But before any of that happened, Erickson, 56, of Sioux Falls, had already spent much of his adult life in the orbit of the famous and infamous.

and…