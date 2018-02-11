Rapid City Journal does wide ranging story on Paul Erickson from Putin to John Wayne Bobbit.

The Rapid city journal has an interesting story this AM about Paul Erickson, who has been involved in the Pat Buchanan for President campaign, as well as with John Wayne Bobbit:
Getting entangled in the Trump-Russia investigations would be a strange twist of fate for most South Dakotans, but not Paul Erickson.
For him, it might have been predictable.
In a Dec. 3 news story, The New York Times identified Erickson as a potential connection between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. On Jan. 25, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee addressed a letter to Erickson asking him to submit documents and schedule an interview as part of the committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
But before any of that happened, Erickson, 56, of Sioux Falls, had already spent much of his adult life in the orbit of the famous and infamous.
and…
Erickson told the Journal he took no money from Bobbitt and viewed the work as a cause, both to protect a man he thought was wrongfully accused of rape and to stop national interest groups, such as the National Organization for Women, from using the rape allegation against Bobbitt to advance a political agenda.
“The case was a pretty deep dive into the sexual politics of America at the time,” Erickson said.
After Erickson and Bobbitt parted ways, Bobbitt went to Las Vegas, where he hired new representation and veered into a stint in pornographic films.
Ooookay…
The story has quotes from South Dakota politicos Lee Schoenbeck and Casey Phillips, and provides an entertaining read this am.
International Man of Mystery
YEAHHHH baby
Another interesting article that mentions Paul: “He is a sort of “secret master of the political universe” known almost exclusively to the cognoscenti.”
https://www.forbes.com/sites/ralphbenko/2016/12/12/clinton-beats-trump-is-the-real-fake-news-scandal/#5ce9412e130d
“He is the single biggest phony I’ve ever met in South Dakota politics,” Schoenbeck said.
Usually I agree with Lee, but in a state that also spawned Annette Bosworth and her attorney Joel Arends it’s tough to pick the biggest phony.
On the subject of small potatoes con men, who and where exactly were these giant corporations and powerful boardrooms you negotiated “huge deals “ with, Senator Tapio?
Seth did a nice job, but I think he had to edit because he had too much. In 1980 Erickson helped the McGovern campaign in his own egocentric way. He convinced Abdnor to hire him to be thecampus coordinator so he could get the check and the title, which he used to put on his resume, and then never showed up for work and didn’t tell anybody he was going to submarine our campus efforts.
Good news for Abdnor that troy jones and bill Protexter and others picked up the Work and did a great job.
And his claim about the USD event when he stole the phone list, that anybody forgave him for what he did to innocent people is equally false
He’s a bad news dude
Lee is right about this guy. Wish I could find it online, but it wasn’t too many years ago (8 or 10 maybe) that the Argus Leader ran a story about this guy as well. They went to ask Buchanan and others if they knew him because Paul likes to drop names about all the famous people he knows. But when asked, all of these guys said they had no idea who he was. It was a big expose’ on this guy that Tupper and others haven’t referenced and evidently haven’t found.
Anyone have that story?