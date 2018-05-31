Rapid City Journal endorses Jackley in Race for Governor

From the Rapid City Journal editorial section, the RCJ has endorsed Marty Jackley for Governor:

There is little distinction between the two candidates on the primary issues of a Republican race. They are both pro-Second Amendment, pro-life, pro-traditional family values, open to signing a transgender bathroom bill and support school districts that want to arm teachers, staff or volunteers in a bid to improve safety. They also believe the state needs to improve education, workforce development and health care, which includes mental health. Neither wants to raise taxes.

And…

The experience these candidates bring to the race is the critical difference. Noem has been a lawmaker for the past 12 years, including eight spent mostly in Washington, D.C., a place known for dysfunction and grandstanding. Jackley has been working with local officials and lawmakers for the past eight years in the minutiae of state government. He has managed two law enforcement offices and has more specific ideas on how to shore up the state’s performance in education, health care and economic development. He also is a Sturgis native who understands the particular needs of Western South Dakota.

Marty Jackley is the best Republican candidate for governor.