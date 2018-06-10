Rapid City Journal harshly critical of Election Day voting snafu

From the Rapid City Journal, today’s editorial has some particularly strong words for the Secretary of State with regards to Election Day voting problems and how results were reported last Tuesday:
While voting officials in the seven other counties were able to overcome the issues with the e-poll books, it was a different story here. Election workers were unprepared for the technology problems and unable to respond to puzzled voters who in some cases were told to call the county auditor’s office for help. Media outlets quickly learned, however, that those calls would shed little light on the developing situation.
A call to the Secretary of State’s Office about whether the voters should be issued provisional ballots added another layer of confusion, something that may have been averted if Secretary of State Shantel Krebs wasn’t busy with her own election, a failed bid to win the Republican nomination for the U.S. House.
and…
The problems that happened on Election Day can all be attributed to human error if preparation is considered. It’s clear no Plan B was in place in the event the e-poll books malfunctioned and that no plan was prepared to notify the public of problems. The failure of the Secretary of State’s to be more helpful and its confusion on the use of provisional ballots contributed to an inexcusable disenfranchisement of voters.
When she claimed she fixed problems it must’ve been like when she claimed she cut her budget. Complete bunk.
” . . . 7 other counties were able to overcome the issues”. Says it all right there.
Methinks the Journal doth protest too much pointing fingers anywhere but the ongoing dysfunction of Rapid City local politics & government.
This could turn into a ferocious convention battle between her and Barnett.
Last I heard she wasn’t running. SOS is not a consolation prize.
1. Was the new system properly tested in advance of election day?
2. How much experience does BPRO have in regards to election software?
3. Was BPRO available to trouble shoot the system they built?
4. Were state employees properly trained on the software to answer questions?
This system is optional for counties but was created and is maintained by the SOS office.
When things are going wrong the key is good communication. Uncertainty makes people far more angry than bad news. Shantel went into bunker mode. She wouldn’t tell anybody anything. Wouldn’t return phone calls. When she finally did a press release, it was to cast blame rather than answer obvious questions.
Even if she didn’t have the answers, she should have said something like, “Some counties may have precincts open late. I will have more information by X o’clock.”
I would like to hear what Barnett would do in response to this issue.
Questions:
(1) How many hundreds of Pennington County voters were disenfranchised due to the gross incompetence of the Pennington County Auditor’s Office?
(2) There is simply no excuse for not having printed copies of the voter rolls at every polling location available as an immediate backup in the probable event that the computers would fail. Why did this not occur?
(3) Have the failed BPro Inc. computers been returned or thrown into the garbage can?
(4) How many Pennington County Auditor’s Office employees were terminated for cause due to the disenfranchisement of voters?
(5) What date is Julie Pearson resigning? The PennCo voters demand immediate resignation.