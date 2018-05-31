Rapid City Journal highlights connections between Krebs and PAC attacking Dusty Johnson

From the Rapid City Journal, Seth Tupper is pointing out that there seem to be maybe too close a relation between candidate for Congress & Secretary of State Shantel Krebs, and the super PAC currently engaged in attacking her opponent for the congressional seat, Dusty Johnson:

Connections between an out-of-state political action committee and U.S. House candidate Shantel Krebs have provoked questions of propriety.

Coordination between candidates and super PACs is prohibited, but the Krebs campaign is working with a national political consulting firm, Axiom Strategies, which has a chief operating officer who also appears to be the treasurer of a super PAC called Hold Washington Accountable. And the super PAC began running nearly $30,000 worth of ads this week against Krebs’ main opponent, Dusty Johnson, in South Dakota’s Republican U.S. House primary.

And…

Krebs campaign spokeswoman Kate Kuenzle denied any such coordination.

“As you know, campaigns cannot coordinate with outside groups,” she wrote in an email. “We have no affiliation with the group you mentioned.”

But there are connections between the Krebs campaign and the Hold Washington Accountable super PAC through Axiom Strategies.

and…

Yet on Wednesday, Hold Washington Accountable filed a notice that it spent $29,920 on a “media buy” to oppose Johnson. The expense was paid to “Ax Media,” which has an address in Kansas City that matches the address of the Kansas City office of Axiom Strategies.

The expense appears to have supported a television advertisement accusing Johnson of improper overuse of state-owned airplanes while he was chief of staff to Gov. Dennis Daugaard — a claim that Axiom Strategies pitched to media outlets, including the Rapid City Journal, last week. And the Krebs campaign has been making similar claims in its own campaign advertising.