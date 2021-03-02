Rapid City Journal interviews Jackley on return to AG’s race

Yesterday ended up as a big news day for former Attorney General Marty Jackley, and this morning, the Rapid City Journal has an interview with him on the “why” of his race:

“It wasn’t about the current situation” but “some of those recent events have contributed to some of the large number of calls that I’ve been receiving encouraging me to take this next step,” Jackley said.

Jackley is not calling on Ravnsborg to resign and declined to share his thoughts on the crash, evidence in the case and how Ravnsborg has responded.

​”That’s for Jason to decide and the process that’s occurring is really up to the legislature,” he said.