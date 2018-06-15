Rapid City Journal reporting Fitzgerald & supporters on the attack in AG Race, criticizing opponents.

According to the the Rapid City Journal newspaper this morning, as candidates are jockeying for position in the run up to the State GOP Convention, the paper is reporting that the Fitzgerald campaign is getting aggressive against his opponents as battle lines are drawn:
This year’s race has grown competitive in recent weeks as Fitzgerald and his supporters have criticized what they describe as Ravnsborg’s lack of prosecutorial experience and Russell’s 2011 public censure by the state Supreme Court.
Fitzgerald has publicly alleged that Ravnsborg has never tried a case before a jury as a prosecutor. Ravnsborg did not respond to phone and email messages from the Rapid City Journal seeking a response.
As for Russell, his censure by the state Supreme Court is preserved in public documents from 2011.
Hm. Kind of wondering about what Seth Tupper is saying about Fitzgerald and his supporters going after Russell for the public censure. I’d been told he may have testified as a character witness on Lance’s behalf as part of that process.
If he was speaking positively of his character then, I’m not sure why a political campaign should change things? (Yes, that was written in a sardonic tone).
That is what you do when you are in last place ATTACK!
Isn’t Ravnsborg off serving us in the army right now? So he may not have access,I know when I went to AT (Annual Training for you non-military folks)I know I was cut off from the world it seemed.
The story’s whole premise is not accurate…Seiler has not raised the most money, Ravnsborg has…typical liberal paper falsely favoring the Democrats
and then they slant the story for Seiler when Democrats vote today for their own AG candidate…..bet Means is not happy also and the paper could have a lot of egg on its face by the end of the day.
Fitzgerald campaign is in last place and still struggling as it has been from the beginning. They don’t have the support of law enforcement and I hear most of his fellow state’s attorneys are pulling their support from Fitz as he supported Noem versus one of there own Jackley.
Fitzgerald has very little support in the race and very little to offer towards the AG office.
You know if everyone drops out eventually Fitz will be the best pick, he is only moving up by attrition….still the worst general election candidate in my opinion…..that is why Heidelberger is pumping him up…not rocket science, can’t raise money, no law enforcement support and no ideas.
Heidelberger is attacking Ravnsborg and pumping up Fitzgerald? Well that tells me all I need to know….
Fitzgerald testified FOR Russell in his ethics allegations?! Seriously
and now criticizes Russell for it?!
Seems to be a bit disingenuous to me!
@2 Cents: Additionally, Fitzgerald has been seen talking with and planning with Russell. Is this Fitzgerald & Rusell’s straggly, I mean Litz, no wait I mean …. So hard to keep up with their handles and who they are pretending to be at that the time.
I wish partisans would focus on each candidate’s positives.
Even prominent Democrats agree Mr. Fitzgerald is an experienced prosecutor. I’m told (and I truly believe) he’s a marvelous grandfather. He deserves credit for 33 years of diligent service to South Dakota. It was my honor to meet him, to thank him, & to shake his hand in Lincoln County. I believe he’s a good man as well as a clever, skillful lawyer. I’m greatly impressed by the fierce loyalty and dedication his wife has shown him throughout this long, exhausting campaign. No man could ask a more ardent supporter!
Mr. Russell was duly elected to represent the people That’s & a rare achievement & tremendous honor, one of which Lance should be proud. Moreover, I believe he won his senatorial primary this month, no mean feat. We’ve not met, but I’m told (and I believe) he’s a capable legislator, NOT a grandstanding, egotistical buffoon. At least one state senator has endorsed him. I hear (and I believe) he’s a solid conservative and a good person. That he enjoys such ferocious support from his inner circle testifies to his likability & loyalty. I trust he’ll follow the law and limit himself to one election by Friday.
Mr. Ravnsborg is an accomplished litigator & a decorated military veteran. A patriot, he defended our freedom overseas, serving with distinction. He commands a battalion here at home; his background deserves gratitude and respect. He’s young, smart, and energetic. From our valiant SD sheriffs he’s earned official public support & endorsement — that endorsement matters. He’s less experienced, but he’s never been censured or reprimanded. Jason is an effective leader and, when we met, he convinced me of his well-reasoned, conservative principles.
All three candidates are talented, effective lawyers and good, honorable men. Each can succeed as attorney general. I look forward to speaking with these gentlemen next week. I’ll cast my vote as a delegate, and I’ll vote straight ticket Republican in November.
Classy post!