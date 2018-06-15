Rapid City Journal reporting Fitzgerald & supporters on the attack in AG Race, criticizing opponents.

According to the the Rapid City Journal newspaper this morning, as candidates are jockeying for position in the run up to the State GOP Convention, the paper is reporting that the Fitzgerald campaign is getting aggressive against his opponents as battle lines are drawn:

This year’s race has grown competitive in recent weeks as Fitzgerald and his supporters have criticized what they describe as Ravnsborg’s lack of prosecutorial experience and Russell’s 2011 public censure by the state Supreme Court. Fitzgerald has publicly alleged that Ravnsborg has never tried a case before a jury as a prosecutor. Ravnsborg did not respond to phone and email messages from the Rapid City Journal seeking a response. As for Russell, his censure by the state Supreme Court is preserved in public documents from 2011.

Hm. Kind of wondering about what Seth Tupper is saying about Fitzgerald and his supporters going after Russell for the public censure. I’d been told he may have testified as a character witness on Lance’s behalf as part of that process.

If he was speaking positively of his character then, I’m not sure why a political campaign should change things? (Yes, that was written in a sardonic tone).

