Rapid City Journal take on Dem Resignations – No one seems to want the hot potato as rock bottom hasn’t been reached yet.

South Dakota Democrats are talking to the Rapid City Journal tonight about Paula Hawks’ resignation. Or.. not talking, as it seems there’s an atmosphere of people not really wanting to start clutching the hot potato of the Democrat Party Chairmanship:

Seiler, of Fort Pierre, was the party’s nominee for attorney general last year but lost to Republican Jason Ravnsborg. Seiler previously served as U.S. attorney for South Dakota. When asked why he does not want to serve as permanent chairman of the state party, Seiler expressed a desire for new and younger leadership. “I think there are people out there who can appropriately fill that position and bring a new perspective to the party, and bring youth into party leadership, and lead us forward into 2020 and beyond,” Seiler said. and.. Seiler said he has already spoken to Sutton and to former U.S. Sen. Tim Johnson and Johnson’s wife, Barbara, and other party leaders to seek their input and advice about the state party’s leadership situation. Sutton did not immediately return a message from the Journal, and Seiler declined to comment specifically about whether Sutton might run or be drafted to run for the party chairmanship.

Read the entire story here.

What no one really seems to be talking about is the fact that the FEC hasn’t administered any penalties yet in reference to the audit that took place.

There were some impermissible contributions (as noted in the RCJ article), as well as whatever fine they decide to impose which have not been counted against their outstanding debt and obligations yet. THAT will further affect their bottom line, and the new chair will have to expect they’ll have to clean that mess up, in addition to what’s already there.

No wonder they’re looking for new leadership. No one there is interested in grabbing the hot potato which will invariably burn whatever chair ends up taking the job..