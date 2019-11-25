Rapid City looking at home rule charter, downsizing city council

Interesting story just posted at the Rapid City Journal. As part of promoting a change to a home-rule charter for South Dakota’s second largest city, Mayor Allender is talking about cutting city Government by streamlining the number of City Council members:
“The number one benefit of a home rule charter tends to be the ability to appropriately resize the city council for the community being served,” Allender said.
He said most home rule communities have 5 to 7 council members instead of 10 as Rapid City has now.
“One of the obvious and immediate benefits of a smaller city council would be our recruiting efforts would be more appropriate for the typical number of citizens willing to run for public office,” the mayor said.
What are your thoughts? Will they actually start to tame the wild west of Rapid City politics?
the next logical step would be a strong city manager form of govt, with a five member council where the mayor is basically the city council president with some extra p-r duties. interesting discussion ensuing.