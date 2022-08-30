Rapid City Mayoral contest will be an open seat in 2023

Mayor Steve Allender just made things interesting for next years’ Rapid City Mayoral Contest, as he has announced he will not be a candidate for the office in 2023:

After serving two terms as mayor of South Dakota’s second largest city, Steve Allender confirmed to KOTA Territory News that he does not plan to seek re-election in 2023. “One of my favorite questions people ask me is whether or not we have term limits in Rapid City,” Allender said in an interview. “And I tell them, no, we don’t need them. There is a natural length to things, and people become resistant to the same old faces and the same old ideas.”

Read the entire story here.

It’s almost as good a position as the Sioux Falls Mayor if one wanted to raise their profile for future office, as it spans 5 legislative districts in the State’s only other media market of any size.

This could shape up to be a big one.