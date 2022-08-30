Mayor Steve Allender just made things interesting for next years’ Rapid City Mayoral Contest, as he has announced he will not be a candidate for the office in 2023:
After serving two terms as mayor of South Dakota’s second largest city, Steve Allender confirmed to KOTA Territory News that he does not plan to seek re-election in 2023.
“One of my favorite questions people ask me is whether or not we have term limits in Rapid City,” Allender said in an interview. “And I tell them, no, we don’t need them. There is a natural length to things, and people become resistant to the same old faces and the same old ideas.”
It’s almost as good a position as the Sioux Falls Mayor if one wanted to raise their profile for future office, as it spans 5 legislative districts in the State’s only other media market of any size.
This could shape up to be a big one.
One thought on “Rapid City Mayoral contest will be an open seat in 2023”
Steve Allender has been a great level headed mayor for Rapid City. I hope he runs for higher office. Too bad he did not run for Governor and primary Kristi Noem.