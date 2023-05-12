Rapid City School Board candidate “ready to die” taking out Democrats, calling for their execution.

And Rapid City bubbles to the top of the crazy bucket another time this week, in a far worse way than someone shimmying up a billboard to vandalize it.

In a breaking story from the Rapid City Journal, a School Board Candidate had apparently tweeted in 2019 that he was “Ready and willing to die taking out evil Democrats.”

Local businessman and Marine veteran Gerald Alvin Harvey II replied to a post from Barbara Lee, a California Democrat and then-candidate for House, on Twitter June 13, 2019, writing: “There will BE ANOTJER[sic] CIVIL WAR…AND EVER[sic] DEMOCRAT WILL BE EXICUTED[sic]..YOU HAVE F***ED MY COUNTRY UP ENOUGH. IM READY AND WILLING TO DIE TAKING OUT EVIL DEMOCRATS FOR MY VOUNTRY[sic] AND MY President…” That same day, also in response to Lee, Harvey wrote: “THERE WILL BE ANOTHER CIVIL WAR AND ALL OF YOU EVIL DEMOCRATS WILL BE EXICUTED[sic].. GO MAKE YOU EVIL C**TS.”

Harvey admitted to the Journal during a nearly hour long phone call Wednesday night that he wrote those tweets and “was probably drinking” at the time.

Read that here.

But it’s ok. He told the Rapid City Journal “was probably drinking.”

But the rollercoaster of crazy doesn’t stop there. Because we also have allegations and an admission of domestic violence. (and protection orders)

When asked if there were any domestic abuse cases filed against him, Harvey said he had “a domestic thing” with a separate woman “about 35 years ago,” where he slapped her. He followed by saying he doesn’t believe hitting women is right, but that he grew up “in a different time.”

“Why did I do it? I slapped her. She, uh…whatever. I lost control,” Harvey said.

Go read the article here.

Threatening to kill people while he’s drinking, protection orders, and slapping women.. OF COURSE he’s running for the Rapid City School Board. Because that’s what we need more of in our schools today.

If you read one article today, go read this one. Good god.