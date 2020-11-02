Today, in conjunction with a press conference with Governor, the Department of Public Safety released the accident report for the accident outside of Highmore involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg:
Ravnsborg Accident Report by Pat Powers on Scribd
In the press conference, they announced that the Attorney General was “distracted,” but also acknowledged that there was no information that something illegal occured:
Price wouldn’t say which direction Boever was walking at the time of impact, but noted that South Dakota law requires pedestrians traveling on roadways without sidewalks to walk against traffic.
Without commenting on the Ravnsborg-Boever case specifically, Price said not all driving distractions merit charges. Distractions by cell phones, for instance, is against the law in South Dakota. But other driving behaviors that can distract a driver from looking at the road aren’t.
7 thoughts on “Ravnsborg accident report released, press conference held today”
Why wouldn’t they release the info about which way Boever was walking, seems like they know the answer and don’t want to release it? My guess is he was walking with traffic and not against it, which is illegal and puts Boever in the wrong.
Driving on the shoulder is illegal. I’d say that is a larger contributing factor in this death. The AG was not driving responsibly. He should resign.
Driving on the should is not illegal unless it is a certain percentage and for a certain distance, as of which we know neither so we can say it was not illegal until more info is released.
Additionally, why is an individual in the dark at that hour walking on the highway anyway?????
This will be fun watching all the Republicans trying to justify no charges for distracted driving that resulted in a death.
Just disclose what caused the distraction. Why the vagaries?
Release too much too soon and it’s hard to walk anything back. Easier to lie if you don’t need to cover for something said previous.
I have some many questions from this report:
1. When was the blood alcohol test administered?
2. How is drug use unknown?
3. On the 3rd page, why isn’t the box checked where it asks if the accident resulted in a fatality? This one obviously did.
4. What caused the AG to be driving on the shoulder? It looks even almost off the should be the terrible rendition of the accident.
Also, an observation – the awful representation of the action scene actually looks like the individual is walking against traffic, but again, it’s an awful depiction.
Based on this, it looks like it will be swept under the rug and no one will be charged for the unfortunate death of an individual.