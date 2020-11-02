Ravnsborg accident report released, press conference held today

Today, in conjunction with a press conference with Governor, the Department of Public Safety released the accident report for the accident outside of Highmore involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg:

Ravnsborg Accident Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

In the press conference, they announced that the Attorney General was “distracted,” but also acknowledged that there was no information that something illegal occured:

Price wouldn’t say which direction Boever was walking at the time of impact, but noted that South Dakota law requires pedestrians traveling on roadways without sidewalks to walk against traffic. Without commenting on the Ravnsborg-Boever case specifically, Price said not all driving distractions merit charges. Distractions by cell phones, for instance, is against the law in South Dakota. But other driving behaviors that can distract a driver from looking at the road aren’t.

Read the story here.