RAVNSBORG ANNOUNCES ADDITION TO ATTORNEY GENERAL’S CIVIL LITIGATION TEAM

YANKTON: Attorney General Elect Jason Ravnsborg today announced a new hire to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Civil Litigation Division. Thomas J. Deadrick of Pierre, South Dakota will begin his new duties in the Attorney General’s office after the first of the year.

Deadrick is a 1975 graduate of the University of South Dakota with a Bachelor of Science, a 1979 graduate of Loyola University in Chicago, Illinois where he earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree, and a 1987 graduate of the University of South Dakota School of Law where he was awarded a Juris Doctorate.

“Tom brings a wealth of experience to the office,” said Ravnsborg, “he has been a prosecutor, a defense attorney, a civil practice attorney, a legislator and a businessman. His experiences, both legal and non-legal make him a great addition.”

Deadrick has served as a Deputy State’s Attorney for Haakon County and also as State’s Attorney in both Turner and Charles Mix Counties. Most recently Deadrick has been working as the Deputy – Business Services/Legal Counsel for the South Dakota Secretary of State.

Deadrick served for ten years in the South Dakota House of Representatives, spending time numerous committees as well as serving as the Speaker Pro-Tempore from 2005-06 and as Speaker of the House in 2007-08.

In addition to his 31 years of legal experience Deadrick has also been a small business owner in South Dakota, starting and managing an abstracting and land-title company, a dental practice and his own private law practice. His work experience has placed him in working relationships with county government, law enforcement, victim’s rights advocates, Native American tribes, the FBI, DEA, and other groups. His legislative experience has placed him in the heart of the legislative process in South Dakota, navigating complicated legislation through committee hearings, leading floor debates in the House of Representatives, lobbying the Senate, and successfully seeing legislation brought to the governor for his signature.

“Tom brings the kind of experiences and knowledge that will help make the Attorney General’s office even stronger as I work to keep South Dakota and South Dakotans safe.” concluded Ravnsborg.

