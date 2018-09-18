Ravnsborg endorsed for AG by NRA Posted on September 18, 2018 by Pat Powers — 10 Comments ↓ From my mailbox: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
SD Right to Life and now the NRA…Ravnsborg is checking all the right boxes…
Ravnsborg just continues to rack up endorsements it seems….
Law enforcement; Right to Life and NRA
All the groups I support already…
It’s too bad he doesn’t know swat about being AG, if he wins it will show rather promptly he doesn’t know what he’s doing. And he’ll tag along his crew of part-time wanna be big guy friends. Can’t wait until the sh## hits the fan. He couldn’t even give Wooster a good answer on sex abuse victims in SoDak.
What victims? I read that article and Jacklet and Ravnsborg said they would investigate if a victim came forward…Seiler on the other hand said…I will start a witch hunt to dig into a situation where there’s no proven victims.
Seiler is 4 years of endless investigations that will produce no results like when he was us attorney
What do YOU know about being AG? How can you judge somebody else’s ability to do a job you know nothing about?
Either you’re a troll for the far-left Seiler or you are buddies with Fitzgerald or Russell and still have sour grapes. Either way, I know you’ll be eating crow come November.
Go, Jason!!
Maryland, New York, and Washington have Democrat AGs who spend all their time filing lawsuits against the White House. They call Trump a threat greater than MS-13. I’m not eager to join that list. South Dakota Sheriffs want Jason. The NRA wants Jason. Antifa wants Seiler. That’s good enough for me.
“Antifa wants Seiler.” Lol. I’m sure the neckbeard New York hipsters are CLOSELY following the AG race in South Dakota. God, the stuff people write on this site just kills me.
ANTIFA wants Seiler? I doubt ANTIFA would even know where South Dakota is and most don’t even have a car. hahaha. Besides there is a big generational gap other than South Dakota being a world away from Minneapolis/NYC/West Cost. Sorry! Vietnam Vet and lifelong South Dakotan Randy Seiler is so far removed from all of that. Flame thrower Cory Heidelberger on the other hand would fit right in
Oh yes the NRA, the lobbying firm that accepted “donations” from Russia to funnel to Trump’s campaign. Good group of guys. Totally only exist to protect the 2nd amendment and not to make tons of money from gun manufacturers and lobby politicians to keep that gravy train rolling. Nevermind those dead kids over there, the libs are tryin’a take yer guns!!
Scared of toxic masculinity much?