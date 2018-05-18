Ravnsborg for Attorney General Mailer hits Mailboxes Posted on May 18, 2018 by Pat Powers — 9 Comments ↓ Jason Ravnsborg had a mail piece hit delegate mailboxes today, noting the list of county Sheriffs supporting his candidacy for Attorney General, as well as Ried Holien, GOP National Committeeman, and Judge (ret.) Art Rusch: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Recap—
Ravnsborg has the majority of sheriffs and some States Attorneys, Legislators and others
Lance has Stace and a mayor from his hometown where he was terminated for cause
Fitz has some states attorneys
–I think this is the order of this race also….
good looking card—powerful with law enforcement support
Looks very professional.
Good campaign mailer w/ photos but the one that is missing is my favorite photo with Jason w/ aviator glasses and a flight suit in front of an A-10 Warthog. 🙂
This race is still up for grabs.
But Ravnsborg is organized and working hard. He seems to want it the most.
My preference is none of the above.
no..this race is long over….Ravnsborg is going to win
Ravnsborg vs Seiler or Means it’s going to be great!
Yes it will be as Ravnsborg will run circles around them also.
He is already running circles around a 62 year old, add another 10 years and you get Seiler….
He already has law enforcement, money, other endorsement, ideas and endless energy and a great military record….
Ravnsborg is the only one that can win in the fall….Fitz proves yet again today how to run a poor campaign with another bumbled announcement….
Some very powerful quotes also about Ravnsborg’s experience as an attorney from a sheriff and a judge that he practiced before him….