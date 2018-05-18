Ravnsborg for Attorney General Mailer hits Mailboxes

Jason Ravnsborg had a mail piece hit delegate mailboxes today, noting the list of county Sheriffs supporting his candidacy for Attorney General, as well as Ried Holien, GOP National Committeeman, and Judge (ret.) Art Rusch:

9 Replies to “Ravnsborg for Attorney General Mailer hits Mailboxes”

  1. Anonymous

    Recap—

    Ravnsborg has the majority of sheriffs and some States Attorneys, Legislators and others

    Lance has Stace and a mayor from his hometown where he was terminated for cause

    Fitz has some states attorneys

    –I think this is the order of this race also….

  4. Anonymous

    Good campaign mailer w/ photos but the one that is missing is my favorite photo with Jason w/ aviator glasses and a flight suit in front of an A-10 Warthog. 🙂

  5. Anonymous

    This race is still up for grabs.

    But Ravnsborg is organized and working hard. He seems to want it the most.

    My preference is none of the above.

        1. Anonymous

          Yes it will be as Ravnsborg will run circles around them also.

          He is already running circles around a 62 year old, add another 10 years and you get Seiler….

          He already has law enforcement, money, other endorsement, ideas and endless energy and a great military record….

          Ravnsborg is the only one that can win in the fall….Fitz proves yet again today how to run a poor campaign with another bumbled announcement….

  6. Anonymous

    Some very powerful quotes also about Ravnsborg’s experience as an attorney from a sheriff and a judge that he practiced before him….

