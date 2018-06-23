Ravnsborg wins on 2nd vote Posted on June 23, 2018 by Pat Powers — 10 Comments ↓ Jason Ravnsborg has won the Republican nomination for Attorney General on the 2nd vote 63% to 37%. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Congratulations Ravnsborg. The best choice for South Dakota’s next AG.
Well of course he did. I like Lance Russell and he would have done a great job too, but his first mistake was not distancing himself from Stace Nelson. No one is willing to endorse Nelson’s agenda.
Good.
A blood bath in in Nov.
Yup. Ravnsborg is going to destroy the competition in November. Good call.
🙄
Errrrrrr right. That’s what I ment. Ha!
🙄
Errrrrrr right. That’s what I ment. Ha!
The opposition is going to have fun going after Navy Seal or was it fighter pilot and experienced prosecutor Ravnsborg.
Astronaut.
Some people don’t know the difference between arguing a case in front of a panel of people who couldn’t figure out how to avoid jury duty, and arguing a case in front of a panel of judges who walked over hot coals to sit on the bench.