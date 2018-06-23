Ravnsborg wins on 2nd vote

Jason Ravnsborg has won the Republican nomination for Attorney General on the 2nd vote 63% to 37%.

  2. TeamSd

    Well of course he did. I like Lance Russell and he would have done a great job too, but his first mistake was not distancing himself from Stace Nelson. No one is willing to endorse Nelson’s agenda.

  6. Anonymous

    The opposition is going to have fun going after Navy Seal or was it fighter pilot and experienced prosecutor Ravnsborg.

  7. Anonymous

    Some people don’t know the difference between arguing a case in front of a panel of people who couldn’t figure out how to avoid jury duty, and arguing a case in front of a panel of judges who walked over hot coals to sit on the bench.

